Report: It’s ‘doubtful’ Cavs will be able to trade Kevin Porter Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly decided to part ways with troubled youngster Kevin Porter Jr.

However, it appears unlikely the Cavs will be able to trade Porter in the aftermath of his outburst with the team.

“I’m going to deal with some money issues to help fans understand the Cavs haven’t casually decided to give up on Porter,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “They are hoping to trade him. It’s doubtful that will happen. Why would any team deal for Porter (and pick up that contract) when they can wait for him to be a free agent?”

The Cavs selected Porter with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

During his rookie year in the league, he averaged an encouraging 10.0 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 per game. However, things fell apart following the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-year-old posted a scary message on his Instagram last year, which left some worrying that he was having suicidal thoughts.

In November, he was arrested on weapons charges. In addition, a woman accused the promising guard of punching her in the face.

Following Porter’s latest blowup with the team, he has been barred from entering the Cavs’ practice facility.

All the commotion has appeared to drastically lower interest in the University of South California product around the league.