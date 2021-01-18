Report: Kevin Porter Jr. yelled ‘modern-day slavery’ at Cavs GM, not allowed back at practice facility

The tumultuous Cleveland Cavaliers career of Kevin Porter Jr. is ending, with the second-year guard now banned from the team’s practice facility in the wake of a heated dispute with Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman.

Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com indicated that Porter’s anger at having his locker moved sparked the outburst, which was the latest incident in a string of controversies involving the troubled player.

“The argument kept escalating and Porter was heard yelling about ‘modern-day slavery,'” Davies wrote. “Porter had grown frustrated recently because the team had been holding him out. He has yet to play in a game this season. “‘He snapped on Koby, and Koby snapped back,’ the source told BasketballNews.com. ‘Ultimately, I think Koby being unable to calm him was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.’ “The source said that Porter is not allowed back at Cleveland Clinic Courts at the moment. The Cavaliers will try to find a trade for Porter, potentially packaging the second-year swingman with a big man.”

Altman and the Cavaliers had been holding out Porter in the wake of a some scary offseason behavior that included being involved in a serious car accident.

Porter was selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, though he had dropped in the draft due to behavioral issues while playing one season for the University of Southern California.

Exactly what the Cavaliers can receive in return for Porter is unclear, which explains why the team may try to package him with potential trade options like Andre Drummond or JaVale McGee. If that fails, the team is expected to simply release Porter.