Report: Kevin Porter Jr. accused of punching a woman in the face in downtown Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Kevin Porter Jr. continues to make news for the worst reasons.

Just days after news broke that Porter Jr. had been arrested on weapons charges, it has now been reported that he was accused of punching a woman in downtown Cleveland.

“Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Kevin Porter Jr., who was arrested Sunday in Mahoning County on suspicion of possessing a gun and marijuana, was accused of punching a woman in the face and ripping off her weave during an August fight in downtown Cleveland, according to police reports,” Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com wrote. “Cleveland police told the two women involved in the fight that they would need to follow up with the city prosecutor’s office if they wanted to press charges against Porter and his sister. Porter has not been charged as of Tuesday.”

With that in mind, Porter Jr.’s attorney has quickly commented on the accusation, calling it unsubstantiated.

“There is no truth to this allegation which is why the allegation has led nowhere,” said Porter Jr.’s attorney Alex Spiro.

Ferrise offered information that has been made available by local law enforcement.

“The incident happened just after midnight on Aug. 16 at the Stone Block apartment building on West Lakeside Avenue and West 6th Street in the Warehouse District, according to police reports. “The two women involved in the fight and two other witnesses gave police the same version of events, according to police reports. “The women were in an apartment on the sixth floor of the building when Porter’s sister and a 26-year-old woman ‘exchanged words,’ police reports say. Porter’s sister, who is not named in the police report, punched the woman in the face, according to police. “The woman’s 19-year-old friend told police that Porter ripped out her hair weave and punched her on the left side of her face, according to police. A witness told police the punch knocked the woman against a refrigerator. “Another man, whose name police did not know at the time of the report, jumped into the fight and ‘threw around’ the 19-year-old woman, according to police reports. “Both women told police they left the building, called police and waited outside for officers to arrive. “Officers noted that the 19-year-old woman had light swelling on the left side of her face and that the 26-year-old woman had a broken nail and a lump on her forehead. Both declined to be checked out by Cleveland EMS. “Officers wrote in the report that they tried to access the apartment building to question more witnesses, but they were unable to get inside.”

It’s a disturbing report to be sure. Only time will tell if any charges come down on Porter Jr.

Either way, it seems clear that his already shaky reputation has taken another serious hit.

Surely, the Cavs will soon have to wonder if his talent on the court is worth the growing headache off of it.