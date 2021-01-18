- Report: Kevin Porter Jr. expected to be released or traded after throwing tantrum in Cavs locker room
Report: Kevin Porter Jr. expected to be released or traded after throwing tantrum in Cavs locker room
- Updated: January 18, 2021
It appears that the Kevin Porter Jr. era in Cleveland could be over soon.
The Cleveland Cavaliers swingman reportedly was a part of an incident in the locker room the other day, and the team spent the weekend trying to trade him.
According to The Athletic’s Jayson Lloyd and Joe Vardon, Porter is expected to be traded or released following the incident.
“Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be traded or released following an outburst Friday in the Cavs locker room, The Athletic has learned from several sources with direct knowledge of the events,” Lloyd and Vardon wrote.
“Porter, 20, who has not played this season due to personal issues, grew angry when he entered the locker room and realized the team gave his old locker to Taurean Prince, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade Wednesday.
“Sources said Porter, whose locker was moved to the wall where the younger, end-of-bench players reside, began yelling and at one point threw food.
“Sources said general manager Koby Altman came into the locker room and confronted Porter, and the player remained combative with his boss. The Cavs spent the weekend trying to trade him.”
The Cavaliers drafted Porter with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He had a solid rookie season, but was arrested this offseason and has not appeared in a game.
The Cavs will likely have a hard time finding a taker for Porter due to his off-court issues.
