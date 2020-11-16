Scary details of Kevin Porter Jr.’s arrest reveal loaded handgun, marijuana and overturned vehicle

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Sunday for a weapons charge.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently shared new details on the troubling case.

“Porter’s 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE was traveling eastbound on I-76 when it went off the roadway and turned over,” the report read. “When troopers arrived, they found the vehicle on the right side of the roadway with rollover damage. Porter was uninjured and not impaired, and was able to interact with first responders already on the scene. It was determined Porter was fatigued at the time, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.”

Fortunately, Porter Jr. did not suffer any physical injuries or complications as a result of the accident. However, he was sent to jail for a few violations of the law.

“During the investigation, a loaded .45-caliber handgun and suspected marijuana were found inside his vehicle,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. “Porter, who was cooperative throughout, was cleared by EMS on the scene and taken to Mahoning County Jail for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony offense; along with failure to control and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.”

The Cavs released a statement on Porter Jr.’s disappointing development.

Porter Jr., 20, was the last pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Although the youngster has a ton of potential, he is constantly being worried about due to behavioral issues.

During his rookie season, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games. The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The University of Southern California product is a big part of the Cavs’ future.