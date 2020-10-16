Kevin Porter Jr. shares scary, suicidal Instagram post as fans beg him to seek help

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Kevin Porter Jr. posted a troubling message on his Instagram account on Friday afternoon.

The guard composed a morbid message with a black image, forcing people to flood the comments section advising that the youngster seek help.

Porter Jr., 20, is one of the Cavs’ best young players.

The Cavs selected the guard with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He posted 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his rookie year.

However, the Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season. The team is comprised of young players and proven veterans.

One of the team’s veterans is star big man Kevin Love, who has famously shared his struggles with mental health, depression and dark times.

While it’s not clear what Porter Jr. is going through, the hope is that someone will reach out to him and make sure everything is okay.