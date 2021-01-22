Report: Nets list Kevin Durant as questionable ahead of Friday’s game vs. Cavs

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant may not play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

#Nets listing Kevin Durant as questionable tonight against #Cavs. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 22, 2021

Durant, 32, missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to an Achilles injury.

On Wednesday versus the Cavs, the Nets boasted the star trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the first time.

Irving, who played in his first game back since going on a two-week break, gathered 37 points. Durant put up a whopping 38 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks, while Harden collected 21 points, 12 assists, 10 boards and two steals.

However, Cavs guard Collin Sexton stole the show. He led the Cavs to a 147-135 double-overtime victory.

Sexton, 22, exploded for 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field in addition to five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

If Durant sits tonight, the Cavs will have a better chance of adding another win to what has thus far been a surprisingly strong start to the 2020-21 season.