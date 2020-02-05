Report: Tristan Thompson 'Doubtful' Wednesday vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson’s status for Wednesday night’s game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder certainly won’t put any trade rumors to rest.

Prior to the matchup, Cavs head coach John Beilein announced that Thompson is doubtful for the upcoming game.

While Thompson is dealing with a sore quad, it is also a common practice in the NBA for teams to sit players who are likely to get traded.

In recent days, a flurry of rumors regarding Thompson have arisen. Those rumors will likely only continue to heat up as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Thompson had demanded a trade.

Since then, reports have indicated that the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards may be interested in acquiring the veteran big man.

While the Cavs are reportedly open to re-signing Thompson, it seems more likely that they would prefer to deal him for valuable future assets.

His status for the upcoming game is a fairly clear indication of that fact.

Ultimately, it’s quite possible that last Saturday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors was the final game Thompson will ever play in the Wine and Gold.