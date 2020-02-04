Cavs Rumors: Wizards Have Expressed Interest in Tristan Thompson | Cavaliers Nation

A couple of days ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers may be closer to finding a trade partner as it’s been reported that the Washington Wizards have expressed interest in dealing for Cavs big man Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, 28, is averaging career-highs in points (11.9), rebounds (10.4) and assists (2.1) per game this season. He’s been the team’s most attractive trade piece, not just because he’s in his prime, but also because he’s in the last year of a five-year, $82-million contract.

Along with Kevin Love, Thompson is the last remaining member of the Cavs’ 2016 championship team. Matthew Dellavedova was also on the squad, but he spent a couple of seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before returning to Cleveland last season.

Thompson’s experience and quality play during that championship run only make him that much more attractive.

It’s been reported that the Cavs are looking to accumulate assets as they look to build around their young backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

They’ve been hoping to get some assets in return for Love, but the market for him appears to be slim to none.

Love is still being productive at age 31, but his big contract, injury history and overall value as a potential difference-maker appear to be making rival teams reluctant to deal for him.