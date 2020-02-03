Report: Cavs Dangling Tristan Thompson on Trade Market | Cavaliers Nation

- Report: Cavs Dangling Tristan Thompson on Trade Market
- Report: Draymond Green Urged Warriors to Take Advantage of Cavs Arguing Amongst Themselves
- Cavs Rumors: Brandon Knight Close to Returning to Court
- Report: Warriors Big Man Expected to Make Emotional Return Tonight Against Cavs
- Kyle Lowry Reacts to Getting Pushed on Court by Fan During Cavs-Raptors Game
- David Griffin Says He Won’t Make Same Mistakes With Zion Williamson That He Made With LeBron James
- Report: Cavs Sign Marques Bolden to 10-Day Contract
- Report: Cavs GM Went Extreme Lengths to Express Anger Over 2007 Kobe Bryant Suspension
- Watch Cavs Dedicate Touching Video Tribute to Kobe Bryant Before Game vs. Pelicans
- Cavs News: Darius Garland Out Tuesday vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Report: Cavs Dangling Tristan Thompson on Trade Market
- Updated: February 3, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has reportedly been made available on the trade market, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.
Just last month, it was reported that the Cavaliers and Thompson had mutual interest in “staying together for a long time,” but it appears that the Cavaliers’ recent struggles have convinced the team to think otherwise.
Thompson is having a career year so far this season, averaging 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
The University of Texas at Austin product is in the last year of the five-year, $82 million deal he signed with the Cavaliers back in 2015 and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
His rebounding and playoff experience (78 appearances in the playoffs) could be valuable to a team looking to make a deep playoff run this season.
Having spent his entire career in Cleveland, it will be interesting to see if Thompson is eventually dealt before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login