Report: Cavs Dangling Tristan Thompson on Trade Market | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has reportedly been made available on the trade market, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Just last month, it was reported that the Cavaliers and Thompson had mutual interest in “staying together for a long time,” but it appears that the Cavaliers’ recent struggles have convinced the team to think otherwise.

Thompson is having a career year so far this season, averaging 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The University of Texas at Austin product is in the last year of the five-year, $82 million deal he signed with the Cavaliers back in 2015 and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

His rebounding and playoff experience (78 appearances in the playoffs) could be valuable to a team looking to make a deep playoff run this season.

Having spent his entire career in Cleveland, it will be interesting to see if Thompson is eventually dealt before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.