Trae Young Explains How Kevin Love Helped Change His Life By Speaking Out About Mental Health
- Updated: June 19, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love will receive the highly respected Arthur Ashe Courage Award at Sunday’s ESPYs.
On Thursday, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made sure to congratulate Love on the prestigious accomplishment and note that he helped change his life.
Well Deserved @kevinlove ! Mental Health is REAL ! Something I was scared to really express at one point in my life… you helped change that for me bro ! SALUTE🗣 https://t.co/wi0EIObf4S
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 19, 2020
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/csiQlQBWj9
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 19, 2020
Love, 31, opened the door for many NBA players to talk about mental health.
The 2016 NBA champion candidly revealed his struggles with mental health during the 2017-18 season. He raised the curtain about his panic attacks and anxiety, in spite of the stigma attached to mental health.
Yet, a ton of change materialized in the aftermath of Love’s courageous endeavor.
Multiple players around the league thanked Love for his inspiring message. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James praised his former teammate for the noble act as well.
Young, 21, is the latest player to share the transformation Love’s story has had on him. The youngster is one of the best players in the league.
Young put up 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.2 boards per game this season. He was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career this year.
It’s phenomenal to see the impact Love’s testimony has had on the NBA.
