Report: Clippers Inquiring About Cavs Big Man Kevin Love | Cavaliers Nation

Report: Clippers Inquiring About Cavs Big Man Kevin Love
- Updated: February 4, 2020
With trade rumors heating up, a new potential suitor for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has emerged.
According to Chris Mannix of SI.com, the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly inquired about the former All-Star.
“The Clippers have kicked the tires on Kevin Love and could grab disgruntled Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, but neither are preferred options,” Mannix wrote.
Given a recent report that the trade market for Love was stagnant, this development is at least somewhat encouraging.
It’s unclear what the Clippers would part ways with to acquire Love, but there’s no doubt that he could help their title hopes this season.
Despite carrying a reputation of being injury prone, Love has played in 44 of the Cavs’ 51 total games this season. In those games, he’s averaged 17.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
The report that the Clippers are sniffing around Love is interesting, but it’s certainly not a clear indication that he will get moved prior to Thursday’s deadline.
In the end, time may simply run out for any deal involving Love and he’ll end up playing at least the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign out in Cleveland.
