Cavs Rumors: Tristian Thompson Demanding to Be Traded by Thursday's Deadline | Cavaliers Nation

It appears Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson’s tenure with the franchise is coming to an end.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Thompson’s camp has demanded that the center be moved by this Thursday’s trade deadline.

“Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline,” Vardon wrote. “The people close to him are calling it a ‘priority,'”

Thompson, 28, has been the heart and soul of the Cavs for the last few years.

The big man was drafted with the No. 4 pick in 2011 by the Cavs. Thompson has been faithful to the franchise, helping it capture a championship in 2016 and remaining professional through the current rebuild.

Although it would be tough for fans to see the nine-year veteran depart Cleveland, it’s understandable why Thompson would want to be shipped. He is in the heart of his prime and can currently contribute to a contender.

After all, Thompson is having a career year across the board with 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.

Thompson is in the final year of a five-year, $82 million contract.