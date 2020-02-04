Cavs Rumors: Tristian Thompson Demanding to Be Traded by Thursday's Deadline | Cavaliers Nation

- Cavs Rumors: Tristian Thompson Demanding to Be Traded by Thursday’s Deadline
- Report: Kevin Love Playing With Cavs Was ‘Driving Him Crazy’ Certain Days
- Cavs Rumors: Trade Market for Forward Kevin Love Remains ‘Stagnant’
- Report: Cavs Dangling Tristan Thompson on Trade Market
- Report: Draymond Green Urged Warriors to Take Advantage of Cavs Arguing Amongst Themselves
- Cavs Rumors: Brandon Knight Close to Returning to Court
- Report: Warriors Big Man Expected to Make Emotional Return Tonight Against Cavs
- Kyle Lowry Reacts to Getting Pushed on Court by Fan During Cavs-Raptors Game
- David Griffin Says He Won’t Make Same Mistakes With Zion Williamson That He Made With LeBron James
- Report: Cavs Sign Marques Bolden to 10-Day Contract
Cavs Rumors: Tristian Thompson Demanding to Be Traded by Thursday’s Deadline
- Updated: February 4, 2020
It appears Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson’s tenure with the franchise is coming to an end.
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Thompson’s camp has demanded that the center be moved by this Thursday’s trade deadline.
“Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline,” Vardon wrote. “The people close to him are calling it a ‘priority,'”
Thompson, 28, has been the heart and soul of the Cavs for the last few years.
The big man was drafted with the No. 4 pick in 2011 by the Cavs. Thompson has been faithful to the franchise, helping it capture a championship in 2016 and remaining professional through the current rebuild.
Although it would be tough for fans to see the nine-year veteran depart Cleveland, it’s understandable why Thompson would want to be shipped. He is in the heart of his prime and can currently contribute to a contender.
After all, Thompson is having a career year across the board with 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.
Thompson is in the final year of a five-year, $82 million contract.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login