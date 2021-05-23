- Report: Several in Cavs organization felt pressure from ownership to take ‘big leap’ this year
- Updated: May 23, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not finish the 2020-21 campaign with their hope of making the playoffs.
Several people in the organization reportedly felt pressure from ownership to take a big leap this year.
“Now, I don’t believe [Koby] Altman or [J.B.] Bickerstaff will be fired this summer,” wrote Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “That isn’t sourced reporting; it’s strictly my opinion. I’ve thought that for a while. It also comes with the caveat that several people in the organization felt pressure from ownership to take a big leap this season in the third year of the rebuild. That obviously didn’t happen, so anything is possible.”
The Cavs concluded the season with a 22-50 record and the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The franchise had desired to make the playoffs. In fact, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert reportedly wanted to see more progress coming into the 2020-21 season.
Instead, the organization lost big man Andre Drummond for nothing, had an ugly split with phenom Kevin Porter Jr. and got into more problems with stalwart Kevin Love.
While the Cavs acquired rising star Jarrett Allen earlier this year, they will have to pay the center a ton of money in order to retain him. He put up 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in a Cavaliers uniform this season.
The Cavs will reportedly critically and closely look at Altman’s resume this offseason.
