Report: Dan Gilbert will put Koby Altman’s resume with Cavs ‘under the microscope this offseason’

After the Cleveland Cavaliers ended another disappointing season on Sunday night, Cavs majority owner Dan Gilbert will be looking more closely at general manager Koby Altman’s body of work.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com assessed the Cavaliers, who finished 22-50 for the season, and noted that Altman’s front office missteps could be damaging to his future with the team.

“The front office made mistakes,” Fedor wrote. “Chairman Dan Gilbert will put general manager Koby Altman’s resume under the microscope this offseason: Not getting anything for Andre Drummond. Dealing away Kevin Porter Jr. [Kevin] Love’s extension. Those are mentioned most frequently — even though there’s logic behind each.”

After trading for Drummond last season, the Cavaliers ended up simply buying out his remaining contract earlier this year.

Porter’s trade to the Houston Rockets came after a troubled season for the guard. However, his ample potential was on display for the Rockets on April 29, when he connected for 50 points, hit nine 3-pointers and dished out 11 assists. He finished his sophomore season out strongly and showed star potential throughout.

Love’s massive four-year extension that’s worth a total of $120 million has been largely proven to be a bust. The string of injuries he’s suffered, as well as some controversial moments, has made him more of a liability for the team.

While key injuries certainly dampened any chance at establishing momentum this past regular season, there is no doubt that the Cavs are now falling behind in their ongoing rebuilding campaign.

Whether or not Altman ends up paying the price for that lack of improvement remains to be seen, but Gilbert has gone through plenty of front office personnel during his time with the Cavs.