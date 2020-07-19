Report: Cavs Will Be Looking to ‘Compete’ for Playoff Spot Next Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking to vastly improve next season.

As a matter of fact, the Cavs want to “compete” during the 2020-21 campaign, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“But the Cavs want to compete in 2020-21,” Fedor wrote. “This is Year 3 of the rebuild, the season everyone in the organization, including owner Dan Gilbert, has been pointing toward in hopes of taking the next step. Andre Drummond’s arrival at the deadline accelerates the rebuild timeline. [J.B.] Bickerstaff is locked in as head coach. The Cavs are expecting internal improvements from the core of youngsters and many of their top rotational pieces will be back.”

The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 season in last place in the Eastern Conference.

As a result of their abysmal 19-46 record, they were not invited to the league’s 22-team restart initiative in Orlando, Fla.

However, the Cavs hope to be more competitive next season. The team has two All-Star caliber players in big man Kevin Love and newcomer Andre Drummond, who is expected to stay in Cleveland next season.

In addition, youngster Collin Sexton is growing into an elite point guard. He averaged a whopping 30.0 points per game in March.

The gritty guard finished the season with averages of 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assist per contest.

It may be ludicrous to consider the Cavs championship contenders next season. However, it’s well within their parameters to compete for a playoff spot.