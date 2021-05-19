Report: Cavs expected to give Jarrett Allen $100M contract extension

Throughout this past regular season, there were many rumors about Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s impending restricted free agency.

Recently, an NBA agent said that Allen could command a contract worth nearly $25 million per season.

Now, another report from Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com has stated that the Cavaliers will be giving Allen an extension worth at least $100 million in total.

“They are going to give Allen $100 million or more in a contract extension. Having both wasn’t going to work,” he wrote, referring to the Cavs having both Allen and Andre Drummond on the roster. “Trading for Allen (another bargain price) was a good idea long term, but made life rough for J.B. Bickerstaff due to how Drummond reacted.”

Allen is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason after averaging 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 51 appearances for the Cavaliers while shooting 60.9 percent from the field. After this type of play, the Cavaliers will surely want to lock Allen down to a long-term deal.

After being acquired in January by Cleveland as part of the multi-team deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, the 23-year-old Allen has proven that he can be a key part of Cleveland’s future.

Should Allen sign a deal with numbers similar to what is being rumored, he would become the team’s second-highest paid player, right behind Kevin Love, who will have a salary of around $31.3 million for next season.