Report: Dan Gilbert Pressuring Cavs Front Office to Show ‘Signs of Progress’ in Rebuild

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is reportedly beginning to put pressure on general manager Koby Altman and the front office to make the playoffs.

It was previously reported that Gilbert had put playoff expectations on next season’s team, and now an opposing executive has given his take on the situation.

“From my understanding, Mr. Gilbert is starting to put the pressure on Koby Altman and the front office,” the opposing exec told SI. “There’s no ultimatum or deadline, as far as I know. But I think there’s a sense that it’s time to start making the playoffs and showing signs of progress.”

The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference during the 2019-20 season.

While they played much better once J.B. Bickerstaff took over as the head coach, the Cavs have a lot of ground to make up if they want to be playoff contenders next season.

The addition of Andre Drummond should help. The Cavs’ No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft should help as well.

The Cavs reportedly could trade the draft pick in order to pick up a talented veteran.

Gilbert clearly wants Cleveland to find the same success it did in 2016 when LeBron James led the Cavs to an NBA title.

While that may take time, the Cavs have the young core and veteran leaders they need to at least make a run at the postseason next year.