Report: Darius Garland clears health and safety protocols, expected to return to Cavs lineup vs. Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has reportedly cleared health and safety protocols and should return to the team’s lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“A league source told Hoops Wire that Garland should be good to go and Cavs power forward Kevin Love confirmed that Garland is available,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

Garland has missed the last four games for the Cavaliers while in health and safety protocols. He finished with 22 points, eight assists and four rebounds in his last game for Cleveland against the Toronto Raptors.

Garland is currently in his third season with the Cavaliers and will be a welcome return after Ricky Rubio’s season was recently ended by an ACL tear. Collin Sexton is also out for the season with a torn meniscus, and newly acquired guard Rajon Rondo is yet to make his debut for the team.

The 21-year-old guard is averaging 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season. He finished with 13 points and 12 assists in his first game of the campaign against the Grizzlies.

Cleveland has had a bit of a rough stretch in recent weeks after a strong start to the campaign. The Cavaliers have lost four of their last six games coming into Tuesday’s matchup with Memphis. Cleveland defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday 108-104.

After Tuesday’s matchup with Memphis, the Cavaliers will kick off a lengthy road trip against several Western Conference opponents. Cleveland will have some tough matchups during that stretch, including the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.