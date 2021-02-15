Report: Cavs won’t play Andre Drummond again as they engage in active trade talks with Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly plan to sit center Andre Drummond as they look to trade the disgruntled star.

Furthermore, the Cavs and Toronto Raptors are in active trade talks regarding Drummond.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman discussed the move with Drummond and his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, and decided together that Drummond would remain with the team, but would no longer be active for games, sources said. https://t.co/MTBjXh8fvP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

“The Raptors and Cavaliers are engaged in active talks on a deal that would send Drummond to Toronto/Tampa, sources tell The Athletic,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Discussions between the two sides have occurred in the last few days, and Drummond was pulled from the lineup in Sunday’s game against the [Los Angeles] Clippers due to ‘rest’ with Cleveland on a back-to-back at the Clippers and the [Golden State] Warriors on Monday. Multiple sources told The Athletic that Drummond was pulled from the lineup also in part due to his ‘attitude and play’ recently, and sources say Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff has had multiple sit-down conversations with the big man.”

Drummond, 27, did not participate in the Cavs’ 128-111 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Of course, the Raptors have been linked to the two-time All-Star. After all, the Raptors have a greater chance of making the postseason than the Cavs do.

The Cavs acquired Drummond midway through the 2019-20 campaign. He picked up his player option last offseason in order to play for Cleveland this year.

However, the Cavs’ recent pickup of burgeoning big man Jarrett Allen basically established that Drummond’s future with the Cavs wasn’t going to be long.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 boards per game this season.