Report: Rajon Rondo ‘eager’ to take on bigger role for Cavs

Veteran guard Rajon Rondo appears eager to get going as he joins a Cleveland Cavaliers team on the rise.

Rondo is eager for the chance to play a bigger role with an ascending Cavaliers team in the absence of Ricky Rubio, sources said. He's been positive on the deal since it was presented to him as an option yesterday. https://t.co/7yg8F3PgED — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 31, 2021

The Cavaliers traded Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers for Rondo to help the team’s depleted depth at guard. Cleveland recently lost guard Ricky Rubio for the season to an ACL tear.

Rubio is the second Cavaliers guard to go down for the season after Collin Sexton went down with a torn meniscus in his left knee earlier this year. Darius Garland is still in health and safety protocols.

Rondo has averaged 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Lakers this season in 18 games. He has seen limited time on the court in December, only appearing in four games for Los Angeles in the past month.

Cleveland has dropped three of its last five games, but has won seven of its past 10 in December. The Cavaliers have wins over the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks in that span.

Rondo joins a Cavaliers team that is 20-15 on the season and in a good position to secure a postseason berth. Cleveland is back in on action on Friday hosting the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies before kicking off a lengthy road trip.

It is unclear when Rondo will make his debut in a Cavaliers jersey. He has recently been in health and safety protocols with the Lakers.