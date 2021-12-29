- Report: Ricky Rubio suffers season-ending left ACL tear
Report: Ricky Rubio suffers season-ending left ACL tear
- Updated: December 29, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL tear to his left knee against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has suffered a season-ending ACL tear to his left knee, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021
Rubio, 31, has been a major contributor for the Cavs this season after he was acquired in a trade this past offseason.
The former No. 5 overall pick had stepped into a bigger role for the Cavs with Collin Sexton out for the year with a torn meniscus.
Through 34 games in the 2021-22 campaign, Rubio had put up some of his best numbers in a few seasons.
The veteran guard will finish the season averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Rubio’s future in Cleveland is now in question, as the guard is a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.
