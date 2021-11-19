Report: Cavs lose star guard Collin Sexton for remainder of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have suffered a devastating blow, as star guard Collin Sexton is reportedly out for the season after undergoing meniscus surgery.

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2021

It’s a brutal setback for Cleveland, as the 22-year-old is a crucial piece of the puzzle for this squad. Making the playoffs this season is going to be a tougher task without Sexton.

With Sexton’s year over, he finishes with averages of 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He appeared in just 11 games.

The youngster is a restricted free agent after the season ends, so there are no guarantees that he will play another game for the Cavs. That’s certainly a tough pill to swallow for fans.

Cleveland now will have to rely heavily on a number of different players for the remainder of the season, with Ricky Rubio being one of them. The team is 9-8 on the year and will do its best to continue battling.