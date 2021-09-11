Collin Sexton says Cavs were ‘crying’ during his pre-draft workout in 2018 because of Finals loss to Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton recently offered some insight into what the vibe was like when he worked out for the team prior to the 2018 NBA Draft.

Sexton explained that “everyone was crying” during his workout. The Cavs had lost the 2018 NBA Finals the previous day.

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. The series was very uncompetitive. To make matters worse for Cleveland, superstar LeBron James’ future with the organization became a major question mark once the 2017-18 season ended.

He ultimately left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the Cavs worked out Sexton, the team’s future had a lot of unknowns. However, Cleveland must have liked what it saw from the youngster during his workout, because the Cavs ended up picking him with the No. 8 selection in the draft.

Sexton’s time with Cleveland has been very promising so far. He has evolved into one of the most exciting young players in the league. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Although he has been involved in some trade rumors throughout the offseason, the Cavs are reportedly open to signing him to an extension.