- Report: Cavs ‘determined’ to trade Kevin Love, might have to attach contract to Collin Sexton deal
- Report: Oklahoma City Thunder a potential landing spot for Collin Sexton
- Report: Koby Altman believes prospect talent level falls after Evan Mobley and Jalen Green
- Larry Nance Jr. appears to react to his name being involved in trade rumors
- LeBron James mural in Akron, Ohio horribly defaced with ‘LA FLOP’ written across image
- Report: Cavs willing to take on money for upcoming season to get rid of Larry Nance Jr. or Cedi Osman
- Report: Cavs would need ‘godfather’ offer to consider trading No. 3 overall pick
- Basketball Reference places Kevin Love above Giannis Antetokounmpo on Hall of Fame probability list
- Report: NBA scout calls Evan Mobley ‘Chris Bosh on offense and Anthony Davis on defense’
- Report: Top prospect Jalen Green has no plans to work out for Cavs
Report: Cavs ‘determined’ to trade Kevin Love, might have to attach contract to Collin Sexton deal
- Updated: July 28, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are intent on trading big man Kevin Love.
However, it appears the Cavaliers will have to part ways rising star Collin Sexton to accomplish that dream.
“One thing sources have repeatedly told Hoops Wire is that the Cavs are determined to trade Love,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “Attaching his large contract to a Sexton deal, perhaps in a multiteam trade, is generally viewed as the only way to do it.”
The Cavs have been trying to move Love for a while.
The five-time All-Star enjoyed the acclivity of the Cavaliers’ success from 2015 to to 2018, when the team went to four consecutive NBA Finals. They won the 2016 championship in movie-like fashion against the historic Golden State Warriors.
After four-time MVP LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018, the Cavs went into a deep rebuild. Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension shortly after James departed Cleveland.
Now, Love and the Cavs are stuck. The declining veteran averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
Attaching his gargantuan contract to Sexton in a potential deal may allow the Cavs to finally move on from Love. Sexton, whose name has been swirling in trade rumors, collected 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login