Report: Cavs take crucial step in regards to Collin Sexton’s future with team
- Updated: August 11, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly back at the negotiating table with young star Collin Sexton.
An extension for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is back on the table, per sources.
Sexton enjoys being in Cleveland and wants to be here long term. Expect things to start heating up hopefully soon.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 11, 2021
This report likely comes as a major surprise to many. The past few months have been loaded with rumors detailing the Cavaliers’ desire to trade Sexton. It now sounds like the two sides could have a long-term future together instead.
Sexton is undoubtedly a rising star in the NBA. He has shown signs of growth in every year of his pro career, and in the 2020-21 season, that growth resulted in a stellar campaign. He averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
The biggest knock on Sexton’s game is that he can be a one-dimensional offensive player at times. He could take things to the next level by improving his distributing abilities. Aside from that concern, he already looks like an elite offensive player.
The Cavs have an outstanding young core in place, and it sounds like they’re interested in making Sexton a part of it going forward. The 2021-22 season figures to be an exciting one for Cleveland. The future looks very bright for the organization.
