Report: Cavs trading for Ben Simmons would almost certainly involve moving Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly would have to include guard Collin Sexton in a trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons.

“At any rate, if the Cavs and Sixers were to make a trade, you can almost be certain it would involve Sexton,” Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico wrote. “He may not go to Philadelphia, but he would probably go somewhere. Most believe any Simmons trade — Cavs or not — is likely to involve three or more teams.”

Simmons, who struggled in the playoffs last season, has been floated in trade talks all offseason.

The Cavs could make a move for the three-time All-Star, but he may not be enough to make the team a playoff-caliber squad.

Also, Amico doesn’t think that a deal is all that likely considering the defensive limitations of Sexton.

“I would still give the odds of a Simmons-to-the-Cavs deal less than 50 percent,” Amico wrote. “The Cavs don’t want to give up Darius Garland, and I don’t know that the Sixers want Collin Sexton. One source told me the Sixers would have to ‘hide’ either of those guards defensively, and that’s a lot to ask from a team that is aiming for a Finals berth.”

Sexton had a solid 2020-21 season for the Cavs, but he is entering the final year of his rookie deal this season.

Trading for an established star like Simmons could improve the Cavs’ floor, but they still would need more pieces around him to contend for a title or even the playoffs.