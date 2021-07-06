Report: Kevin Love has not requested a trade from the Cavs

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers would like to trade forward Kevin Love, but the five-time All-Star reportedly has not requested a trade.

According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, Love isn’t planning on making a trade request either, which means he could still be in Cleveland next season.

“Sources told Hoops Wire last week that the Cavs intend to try to trade Love this offseason, and that he too would like to find a new place to play,” Amico wrote. “That said, no trade request has been made by Love and sources contacted by Hoops Wire don’t believe one is forthcoming.”

Love struggled in the 2020-21 campaign, as he dealt with a calf injury that kept him out for most of the season.

In the 25 games that he did play in, Love averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3.

While Love is clearly on the decline, it is possible that a contender would be willing to trade for him ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Cavs are in a full rebuild and would like to move on from Love in order to get a look at younger, cheaper players.