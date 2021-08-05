Report: Cavs have already talked to Kevin Love about his future minutes as diminished role looms

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers have already had discussions with big man Kevin Love about his playing time for the 2021-22 season.

“The Cavs have already spoken to him about minutes and his role moving forward, according to a source,” wrote Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “If he can ever get over this calf strain and get in true game shape again, the coaching and training staffs will have to closely manage his minutes (ideally under 25 a night) to try and keep him effective.”

The report likely comes as a bit of a surprise to anyone who thought Love was a lock to be traded this offseason. It now sounds like the Cavs are willing to move forward with him. Or perhaps they have simply accepted the fact that no trade market exists for the former All-Star.

In the 2020-21 season, Love appeared in just 25 games. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting a mere 40.9 percent from the field.

Aside from the consensus that Love’s relationship with the Cavaliers has worsened in recent years, Cleveland’s crowded frontcourt is another reason that many fans don’t believe he is a good long-term fit.

The organization just re-signed Jarrett Allen and drafted Evan Mobley. Both players figure to see most of the frontcourt minutes going forward.

The Cavaliers are hoping to turn things around in the 2021-22 season. The team has not made the playoffs since the 2017-18 campaign.