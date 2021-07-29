- Cavs news: Cleveland selects Evan Mobley with No. 3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
Cavs news: Cleveland selects Evan Mobley with No. 3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
- Updated: July 29, 2021
On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected University of Southern California product Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
OFFICIAL: @evanmobley is #N3XT! pic.twitter.com/pfRnNkeBBL
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 30, 2021
The Cavs were zeroed in on Mobley heading into the draft.
The youngster averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field during his only season in college.
Scouts have given the big man large NBA comparisons, including ties to Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Miami Heat champion Chris Bosh.
Certainly, the Cavs’ selection of Mobley is expected to enhance the team’s outlook. The franchise has missed the playoffs for the last three years.
The Cavs acquired point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves before the draft on Thursday.
