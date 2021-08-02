Report: Cavs prepared to offer Jarrett Allen 5-year, $100 million deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are prepared to offer center Jarrett Allen a five-year, $100 million deal when free agency opens.

The Cavaliers are preparing an offer in the five-year, $100 million range to center Jarrett Allen, league sources say. Strong signals that Cleveland will re-sign the RFA Allen to pair him with Evan Mobley. Two hours to go before free agency. More from me: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

Allen, 23, was acquired by the Cavs in the deal that sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

With the Cavs, Allen averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 60.9 percent from the field.

Allen is a restricted free agent, but the Cavs seem focused on pairing him with No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley in their frontcourt.

Cleveland is looking for Allen to be a centerpiece for the future as it tries to improve on last year’s 22-50 finish.

The Cavs signaled this move to bring back Allen was coming when they declined to offer Isaiah Hartenstein a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Free agency officially opens at 6 p.m. EST this evening.