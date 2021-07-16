- Report: Kevin Love to withdraw from Team USA, won’t travel for Tokyo Olympics
- Updated: July 16, 2021
After initially committing to Team USA, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is withdrawing from the team.
After spending 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, Cleveland’s Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won’t travel to Tokyo, sources tell ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out a significant part of the NBA season.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021
Love has missed a significant number of games in the past several seasons and is the subject of numerous trade rumors. The Tokyo Olympics could have provided an avenue for the veteran to get back in shape and rejuvenate his career.
While he did not figure to get plenty of playing time in the Olympic games, Love’s previous experience with the national team could have been instrumental for a squad that is filled with first-time Olympians. He played for the 2012 U.S. men’s basketball team in London and won the gold medal.
Love’s future with the Cavs is also unclear. His role with the organization is reportedly expected to shrink this coming season. But he has still not requested a trade from the franchise and will be looking to help the team return to playoff contention.
