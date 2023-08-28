Cavs Rumors

Report: Bahamas could try to recruit Evan Mobley and Naz Reid to join national team to help qualify for Olympics

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Evan Mobley presumably has interest in playing for Team USA in the future, but he, along with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and older brother Isaiah, could be approached by the Bahamas as it looks to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“The Cleveland duo of Evan and Isaiah Mobley and Minnesota’s Naz Reid all have Bahamian eligibility,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “Evan Mobley presumably has aspirations to play for USA Basketball in the future after playing for the United States in two top junior competitions already, but word is that The Bahamas could explore the availability of all three to join the squad that tries to secure an Olympic berth in last-chance qualifying next summer.”

The Mobley brothers are not members of the U.S. team that is currently competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Seven teams from that tournament will get into the Paris Olympics next year. The Bahamas is not participating in the World Cup and would have to get into the Olympics through future qualifying tournaments.

Before that, the Mobley brothers, whose grandfather was Bahamian, will try to help the Cavaliers get back to the NBA Playoffs. Cleveland is coming off its first postseason appearance since 2018, but it ended in disappointing fashion with a five-game loss to the New York Knicks.

Evan Mobley is expected to continue to be a very important player for the Cavs, with the team reportedly expecting the 22-year-old to make a big leap in his third NBA season. Last season, the former No. 3 overall draft pick raised his scoring average from 15.0 to 16.2 points per game, and his overall shooting improved from 50.8 percent to 55.4 percent.

But the University of Southern California product really makes his mark on the other end of the court and is among the betting favorites to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year this season. In addition, former Cavs player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson said it is up to Cleveland franchise player Donovan Mitchell to do what he can to help the Evan Mobley to his first All-Star selection.

Expectations are growing for the Cavs heading into this season with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen also returning to form a solid core with Mitchell and Evan Mobley. They also added Max Strus and Georges Niang this offseason in an attempt to improve the offense.

Isaiah Mobley is not expected to have a similar impact on the Cavs’ fortunes after the 23-year-old played 12 games as a rookie last season. But it is possible that he could play a key role along with his brother if the Bahamas actually do make it to the Olympics next summer.

