Report: Kevin Love’s role is expected to shrink this upcoming season

According to a recent report, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love could see a decreased workload in the 2021-22 season.

“Is [Evan] Mobley an ideal fit for a team about to invest around $100 million in [Jarrett] Allen while already having roughly $41 committed to power forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love? Of course not,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But Love’s workload is expected to shrink this coming season and some in the organization wonder if Nance is more effective when his minute average hovers around 25. And it’s not like [Jalen] Suggs — the other potential option at No. 3 — wouldn’t create a bit of a logjam at the guard spot. Either choice would lead to [J.B.] Bickerstaff doing some rotational gymnastics.”

There have been a plethora of rumors regarding a potential Love trade or buyout, but this report suggests that he may stick around for at least one more season.

Love’s production and fit in Cleveland have both worsened in recent years. In the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. All of those numbers shrank compared to those of his 2019-20 campaign.

The Cavaliers have a handful of options with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, and the direction they choose to go will likely be a pivotal decision as it pertains to some of the other roster decisions.

Cleveland is hoping to return to the playoffs no later than the 2022-23 season.