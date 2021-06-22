Report: Kevin Love commits to joining Team USA’s roster for Tokyo Olympics

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has committed to joining Team USA’s roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love has committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, @excelbasketball agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

In the 2020-21 regular season, Love averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. For his career, he’s averaged 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

While Love’s days in Cleveland may be numbered, Cavaliers fans will always appreciate his contributions to the team and city, especially during the team’s title run in 2016. He averaged 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs that year.

Still, given Love’s drop in production as well as his recent injury history, it is surprising to see him commit to Team USA. On a positive note, if he were to play well in the Olympics, it would improve his perceived trade value.

The Team USA roster is filling in nicely. Love joins Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant as some of the other most notable players to commit to the team.