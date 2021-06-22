- Report: Kevin Love commits to joining Team USA’s roster for Tokyo Olympics
- Cavs coach says Darius Garland’s vision is up there with likes of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Mike Conley
- LeBron James’ passionate reaction to Cavs 2016 championship anniversary
- Report: Cavs conducting pre-draft workouts with numerous players projected as late picks or free agents
- Cavs news: Isaac Okoro named to All-Rookie Second Team
- Taurean Prince expresses shock over Kevin Durant’s All-NBA snub after dominant playoff performance
- Richard Jefferson highlights how LeBron James doesn’t get same media love as Kawhi Leonard
- Dan Gilbert gained the most money ‘by far’ on updated list of richest sports owners
- Report: LeBron James ‘still’ believes Cavs could’ve won 2015 finals with healthy Kyrie Irving
- 3 players the Cavs need to target in the upcoming free agent class
Report: Kevin Love commits to joining Team USA’s roster for Tokyo Olympics
- Updated: June 22, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has committed to joining Team USA’s roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love has committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, @excelbasketball agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021
In the 2020-21 regular season, Love averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. For his career, he’s averaged 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
While Love’s days in Cleveland may be numbered, Cavaliers fans will always appreciate his contributions to the team and city, especially during the team’s title run in 2016. He averaged 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs that year.
Still, given Love’s drop in production as well as his recent injury history, it is surprising to see him commit to Team USA. On a positive note, if he were to play well in the Olympics, it would improve his perceived trade value.
The Team USA roster is filling in nicely. Love joins Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant as some of the other most notable players to commit to the team.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login