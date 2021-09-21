Kevin Durant marvels at Iman Shumpert’s ‘elite activity’ during ‘Dancing With the Stars’ appearance

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently took to Twitter to give former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert some heavy praise for his performance on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Elite activity. Salute god https://t.co/3B3qkAjLRo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 21, 2021

It looks like Shumpert is living his best life right now. His dancing skills seem to be earning him some respect across social media.

Shumpert and Durant were teammates on the Nets before the organization decided to cut Shumpert loose during the 2020-21 season. The veteran hasn’t played in the NBA since.

Shumpert accomplished the ultimate goal of winning an NBA title in 2016. He was a key part of the Cavs’ run to the championship that year. In the 2015-16 regular season, he averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

No matter how the rest of his career unfolds, he’ll always be able to say that he helped Cleveland win its first title in franchise history.