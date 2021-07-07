Gregg Popovich plans to work Kevin Love’s ‘a-s off,’ believes Olympics can rejuvenate his career

The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner, and Coach Gregg Popovich of the United States men’s basketball team has big plans in mind for one of his players.

Kevin Love, a power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a member of the U.S. Olympic team, has caught Popovich’s eye as a potential mismatch according to recent article from The Athletic.

The longtime San Antonio Spurs coach believes that Love could be a valuable asset against Rudy Gobert of the French Olympic team when the tournament begins on July 25. Even more than that, Popovich feels that with the right amount of training, the experience throughout the Olympics can help revitalize Love’s career.

“Popovich said Team USA planned to ‘work (Love’s) ass off for the next four or five weeks’ and stated emphatically that he believed the experience could rejuvenate Love’s career,” wrote Joe Vardon. “Love agreed, in less certain language, though it is clear he knows that in order to get what he wants, he has to start playing better.”

Love, a five-time NBA All-Star, has spent the last seven seasons playing for Cleveland and was a part of the Cavaliers’ 2015-16 NBA Finals victory. However, despite originally serving an important role in Cleveland’s lineup, Love’s statistics have dropped off in recent seasons.

After averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, the former NBA champion’s numbers dropped drastically in both metrics, finishing the year averaging just 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.