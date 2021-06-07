Report: Cavs contemplating making changes, looking to add veteran talent

Some of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason intentions have reportedly been unveiled.

According to Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com, the Cavs are aiming to add veteran talent around their young core.

“One league source told HoopsWire that the Cavs are contemplating changes after compiling the league’s worst record over the previous three seasons combined,” Amico wrote. “The Cavs are looking to add veteran talent to an otherwise extremely young nucleus.”

The Cavs have missed the playoffs for three straight years after making to the NBA Finals for four consecutive years from 2015 to 2018.

Of course, the departure of four-time MVP LeBron James during the summer of 2018 has left the franchise reeling. However, the Cavs haven’t showed a ton of optimism as potential title contenders as the team has widely missed making the postseason.

The team’s young nucleus is headlined by Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro. While the Cavs’ young kernel is impressive, their players reportedly aren’t too enamored with the state of the organization.

The Cavs will soon have to make some vast decisions on who to keep around and sign or not sign to big deals. The team could seek out disgruntled stars or take advantage of potential fire sales around the league.