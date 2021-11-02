Channing Frye hilariously responds to hater who says LeBron James carried him

Channing Frye offered an amusing retort to an internet troll who indicated that Frye’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James “carried” him during their time together.

Frye was a teammate of James for two years, arriving in a February 2016 trade from the Orlando Magic before being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2018.

After Frye was acquired by the Cavaliers, he was largely used as an option off the bench and only started in three of his 26 regular-season appearances. In his time on the court during that span, he averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

In truth, he was never brought in to deliver the type of production that was expected of James. Instead, he was seen as more of a sage veteran who could keep the team loose.

That approach certainly worked during the remainder of the 2015-16 campaign, considering that the Cavaliers went on to win their first and only NBA title.

Frye was also a member of the team the following year, though the Cavaliers fell short in their effort to win back-to-back titles.

Roughly five months after Frye was traded to the Lakers, James left the Cavs to sign with them. Frye then ended up returning to the Cavaliers for his final NBA season.

The reality of trying to claim that James carried Frye is that many other players on those Cavaliers teams could also be insulted in that fashion.

Frye has always been known as someone who can give as good as he gets when it comes to being insulted on the internet. In this case, he appears to have won the battle.