Report: Cavs mentioned as ‘possible destination’ for Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum

A change at head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers has resulted in speculation that guard C.J. McCollum could be dealt.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned as a possible landing spot, according to a recent report.

Jabari Young of CNBC.com indicated that an overhaul of the Trail Blazers roster could be one of the byproducts of head coach Terry Stotts’ departure, with multiple teams seen as possible landing spots for McCollum.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers were mentioned as one possible destination for McCollum,” Young wrote. “The San Antonio Spurs like McCollum, but his name hasn’t gained traction within their trade scenarios. A Western Conference executive floated the idea of the [Los Angeles] Clippers trading Paul George this summer if the team failed to meet expectations. Hence, a possible McCollum to the Clippers package. And if Miami can’t lure a [Damian] Lillard deal, McCollum could be an option there, too.”

McCollum, who turns 30 in September, has spent all eight seasons of his pro career with the Trail Blazers.

Over that span of time, he’s developed into a standout guard who’s been a strong complement to fellow guard Lillard. This past season, McCollum averaged 23.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

That level of production is why McCollum made $29.35 million this past season and is set to make just under $100 million combined over the next three seasons.

Teams trying to fit that salary within their respective caps may find the job difficult. However, the Cavaliers may be an option. That is partially due to Kevin Love’s lucrative deal. Love and the Blazers have been linked in the past.

The Trail Blazers would no doubt be expecting more in return, which could conceivably also involve a player like Collin Sexton in a potential deal.

McCollum grew up in Northeast Ohio, so a trade would serve as a homecoming for him and hopefully move along the slow rebuilding process that’s plagued the team over the past three seasons.