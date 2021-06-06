Report: Several NBA people prefer Darius Garland over Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to make big financial decisions soon regarding their young backcourt.

It appears a number of people around the NBA are more sold on Cavs guard Darius Garland compared to rising star Collin Sexton.

“Several NBA people have told me they prefer Garland to Sexton,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “They believe Garland made huge progress in his second pro season.”

Sexton, 22, had a breakthrough crusade this past season.

The University of Alabama product put up a career-high 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game this season. He had big moments for the Cavaliers and received significant All-Star recognition.

As for Garland, he also had a career year. The 21-year-old guard put up 17.4 points, 6.1 dimes, 2.4 boards and 1.2 steals per contest this season.

Internally, the Cavaliers reportedly believe Garland is the team’s best players. After all, he has penchant for scoring and getting teammates involved in the offense.

The Cavaliers fizzled out of playoff contention this year, and ended the season with the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.