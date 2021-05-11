Kevin Love demands fans respect Russell Westbrook after he breaks all-time triple-double record

On Monday, Washington Wizards superstar Russell Westbrook eclipsed NBA legend Oscar Robertson on the NBA’s all-time triple-double list.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love honored Westbrook for his greatness and implored fans to show the former MVP more respect.

Love, 32, played with Westbrook during their college days at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Both players created successful stories in the NBA. In the process, they’ve kept tabs on each other and honored each other’s legacies.

Of course, Love won a historic championship with the Cavaliers in 2016. He holds career averages of 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Westbrook, 32, will go down in history books for a variety of reasons. It is likely his ownership of the triple-double record will continue for decades to come.

The veteran gathered a monster 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes during the Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. While Westbrook was unable to help the Wizards capture the win, he will remember the game as the mark of an incredible accolade.