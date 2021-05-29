Report: Cavs member says the current state of the franchise is a ‘s–t show’

The continued problems with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuilding plans have one member of the organization using a crude expression to describe the current setup.

Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com took issue with team’s general manager Koby Altman’s optimistic depiction of the team and instead offered the words of an anonymous Cavs employee about the outlook.

“One source on the inside of the Cavs told FortyEightMinutes that the organization is currently ‘a s— show,” Amico wrote. “I’ve spoken to several players outside of the organization who have expressed similar sentiments.”

The Cavaliers have completed three seasons of play since they commenced with rebuilding the team following the departure of LeBron James.

During the first two years, the team won just 19 games each season and then stumbled again during the 2020-21 campaign, winning just 22 games.

That combined record is the worst of any NBA team over the past three years, yet Amico criticized Altman’s focus on the team’s young talent and the lottery pick that it’ll again have.

The inability of the Cavs to make progress toward even a playoff berth has reportedly put Altman’s job in question, though only rumors about potential replacements have been offered.

Altman’s roster moves this past season are another reason why the Cavs may look to replace him, which means that if he does survive, real progress needs to be seen next season.