- Richard Jefferson suggests Kyrie Irving should be the next head coach of the Boston Celtics
- Richard Jefferson blasts Kevin Garnett for going after Kyrie Irving: ‘He’s crossed that line plenty of times’
- Kevin Love backs up Naomi Osaka for bold exit from French Open
- Rip Hamilton reacts to ESPN reliving LeBron James leading Cavs over Pistons in historic Game 5
- NBA scout says Jarrett Allen is the only ‘sure-fire starter’ among the Cavs’ young core
- Report: Cavs could explore trading Collin Sexton to avoid signing him to extension
- Report: Cavs member says the current state of the franchise is a ‘s–t show’
- Koby Altman says Cavs saw some ‘holy s–t’ moments with Darius Garland this past season
- Tristan Thompson sends NSFW warning to any fan who dares to spit on him: ‘I’ll follow you to your house’
- Tristan Thompson says he heard racist comments from Celtics fans while playing for the Cavs
Richard Jefferson suggests Kyrie Irving should be the next head coach of the Boston Celtics
- Updated: June 2, 2021
The Boston Celtics announced on Wednesday that franchise legend Danny Ainge is retiring and head coach Brad Stevens will move up to president of basketball operations.
In the aftermath of the consequential news, former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson suggested that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving should be considered for the Celtics’ coaching vacancy.
Of course, Jefferson was joking about the suggestion. The playful commentator is known for poking fun at players, offering wild basketball takes and causing a stir in the media.
While Jefferson was just joking about the potential of Irving joining the Celtics’ coaching staff, he defended his former teammate after Celtics champion Kevin Garnett denounced Irving for stepping on the Celtics logo. Jefferson’s bold take drew support from several key people around the league.
Jefferson and Irving helped the Cavaliers win a title in 2016. It marked both players’ first title in the NBA.
Now, Irving is trying to help the Nets win a title. The Nets knocked off the Celtics in five games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login