Richard Jefferson suggests Kyrie Irving should be the next head coach of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics announced on Wednesday that franchise legend Danny Ainge is retiring and head coach Brad Stevens will move up to president of basketball operations.

In the aftermath of the consequential news, former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson suggested that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving should be considered for the Celtics’ coaching vacancy.

Of course, Jefferson was joking about the suggestion. The playful commentator is known for poking fun at players, offering wild basketball takes and causing a stir in the media.

While Jefferson was just joking about the potential of Irving joining the Celtics’ coaching staff, he defended his former teammate after Celtics champion Kevin Garnett denounced Irving for stepping on the Celtics logo. Jefferson’s bold take drew support from several key people around the league.

Jefferson and Irving helped the Cavaliers win a title in 2016. It marked both players’ first title in the NBA.

Now, Irving is trying to help the Nets win a title. The Nets knocked off the Celtics in five games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.