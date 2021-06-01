- Richard Jefferson blasts Kevin Garnett for going after Kyrie Irving: ‘He’s crossed that line plenty of times’
Richard Jefferson blasts Kevin Garnett for going after Kyrie Irving: ‘He’s crossed that line plenty of times’
- Updated: June 1, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson was not happy with Kevin Garnett’s decision to call out Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving for stomping on the Boston Celtics logo after the Nets’ Game 4 win.
Garnett took a shot at Irving on Instagram, but Jefferson thinks that Garnett needs to look at his own career before calling out Irving.
Garnett, a Hall of Famer, is famous for being a trash-talker and fierce competitor, and Jefferson believes he has done more disrespectful things than Irving’s logo incident.
Kevin Garnett has done FAR more disrespectful things on the court than what Kyrie did. I don’t want to hear that noise. He’s crossed that line plenty of times…… plenty of times. 🤐
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) June 1, 2021
The whole issue seems to be blown out of proportion, but Irving and the Nets are just one game away from ending their first-round series with Boston.
Irving has averaged 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during this season’s playoffs. He finished Game 4 against his former team with 39 points and 11 boards on Sunday.
Irving may catch more flak from Garnett and other former Celtics, but it’s nice to see Jefferson defend his former Cavs teammate.
