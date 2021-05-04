 Richard Jefferson attacks ‘senile old man’ Skip Bayless for claiming he's 'kissing back up' to LeBron James | Cavaliers Nation
Richard Jefferson and Skip Bayless

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson recently declared that his old teammate LeBron James is the greatest scorer in NBA history.

After polarizing sports pundit Skip Bayless fired a shot at Jefferson, the former University of Arizona Wildcat took similar aim at Bayless.

In the minds of many fans, Bayless is one of James’ biggest haters in mainstream media. The commentator has often criticized the four-time NBA champ, although at times he has also offered the former Cavs superstar genuine praise.

Jefferson and James got to know each other when they played together on the Cavs several years ago. Together, they helped lead the team to its first NBA championship in 2016 and an additional finals appearance the following year.

Jefferson also made two other championship series appearances early in his career as a member of the New Jersey Nets.

Since retiring in 2018, Jefferson has appeared on many media outlets and podcasts as an NBA commentator.

