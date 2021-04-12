Kevin Love reacts with honor to Mark Price congratulating for passing him in Cavs history books

Kevin Love offered a tribute to former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mark Price after the Cavs legend congratulated Love for passing him in career 3-pointers with the team.

Mark, my only wish would be to see the damage you would do in today’s NBA — that would be something special!!! 3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ https://t.co/6JrrRL1E5x — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 12, 2021

After the Cavaliers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, Love now has 805 3-pointers, compared to the 802 knocked down by Price during his nine seasons with the Cavs from 1986 to 1995.

Love acknowledged Price’s stature with the franchise after the game and also noted the different offensive approach from Price’s era to today’s game.

“He’s one of the all-time greats, one of the all-time Cav greats,” Love said. “He’s a guy that made his mark on this team, on this organization. “So to always be in the same sentence as guys like that, especially him being such a tremendous shooter, it really means a lot. Having said that, a little bit different style of play back in the day.”

In addition to Price’s prowess from beyond the arc, the former star was also a superb foul shooter, connecting at a career rate of 90.4 percent. Love is also an outstanding shooter from the line, hitting 82.8 percent of his career attempts.

Love now sits only behind LeBron James to become the franchise’s career leader in 3-pointers, though James established a high number to top at 1,251 during his two legendary stints with the team.