- Richard Jefferson annihilates LeBron James’ hairline in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Cavs insider believes Darius Garland won’t be in Cleveland after rookie deal
- Kevin Love shouts out LeBron James amidst release of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer
- Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova issue confident messages about Cavs pushing for playoff spot
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. may miss upcoming Cavs road trip due to ‘mystery illness’
- Cavs news: Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova to return Thursday vs. 76ers
- Report: Former Cavs owner once invited Cleveland journalist to his house to watch porn after church
- Cavs news: Kevin Love participates in practice on Wednesday
- J.J. Redick trashes former Cavs general manager David Griffin: ‘He did not honor his word’
- Report: Matthew Dellavedova could make season debut for Cavs in Thursday’s game vs. 76ers
Richard Jefferson annihilates LeBron James’ hairline in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Updated: April 5, 2021
Following the release of the trailer for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” one of his former teammates poked fun at the four-time NBA champion.
View this post on Instagram
Richard Jefferson, who was teammates with James during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title, made fun of James’ hairline after seeing the trailer.
Jefferson has been known to poke fun at his former teammates, and it seems that even James isn’t off limits.
James, who is now 36 years old, has seen his hair start to disappear later in his career, but there is nothing that movie graphics can’t fix.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to release on July 16 of this year.
The movie features NBA and WNBA stars such as James, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and more.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login