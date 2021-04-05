Richard Jefferson annihilates LeBron James’ hairline in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Following the release of the trailer for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” one of his former teammates poked fun at the four-time NBA champion.

Richard Jefferson, who was teammates with James during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title, made fun of James’ hairline after seeing the trailer.

Jefferson has been known to poke fun at his former teammates, and it seems that even James isn’t off limits.

James, who is now 36 years old, has seen his hair start to disappear later in his career, but there is nothing that movie graphics can’t fix.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to release on July 16 of this year.

The movie features NBA and WNBA stars such as James, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and more.