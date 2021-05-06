Report: Cavs staff was ‘ordered’ to continually praise and support Collin Sexton during rookie season

During Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton’s early days with the franchise, he was supported heavily by the team’s staff.

As a matter of fact, there were reportedly orders to inundate Sexton with praise, affirmation and support.

“When Sexton was struggling as a rookie, the coaches were ordered to continue playing him no matter what,” wrote Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “The team’s support staff was ordered to continually praise him. Pregame, midgame, postgame. Collin, Collin, Collin.”

Sexton, 22, clearly benefited from the organization’s overwhelming encouragement.

The guard has significantly improved his production every year he’s moved up in the league. In fact, he’s having a career campaign this year.

The University of Alabama product is collecting 24.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. He’s leading the team in points scored per game.

Still, Sexton has been a polarizing figure at times. During his rookie year, he was disliked by certain players on the squad.

The rising star has responded to the criticism well and vowed to get better. The Cavs are the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference this year.