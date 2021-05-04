Collin Sexton issues strong response to recent criticism, vows to prove doubters wrong

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton has been catching some slack recently.

The rising star responded to some of the criticism with a pointed message for his detractors.

“Everybody got their opinion, everybody’s going to say what they have to say,” Sexton said following Monday’s practice. “I take bits and pieces and things. I don’t take everything they say. They feel like I’m not doing good at something, I’m going to make sure I prove them wrong. I just go out there and prove them wrong.”

Sexton, 22, has picked up a ton of heat for his ball-hogging tendencies.

Over the course of his career in the league, Sexton has been criticized by teammates for his lack of distribution. Furthermore, some of Sexton’s teammates simply didn’t like him during his rookie year.

The third-year pro has made strides this year. The guard is collecting career-highs of 24.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

However, Sexton’s stellar production hasn’t translated to team success. The Cavs hold a 21-43 record with the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs take on the red-hot Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.